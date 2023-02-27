American defensive back Coney Durr joins the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Coney Durr.

The five-foot-ten, 193-pound football player collected 144 tackles in five seasons at the University of Minnesota, while also picking off 30 passes and intercepting four others, including a 72-yard touchdown return.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native participated in the Chicago Bears' mini-camp.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 27, 2023