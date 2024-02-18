Amcor screw cap workers launch job action, possibly hitting Quebec's alcohol retailer
Workers at global packaging company Amcor are hitting the picket lines in Quebec, launching temporary strikes that kicked off Sunday.
The CSN union, which represents 97 Amcor employees, says the four-hour job action marks the first of several, with half-day walkouts planned for Monday and beyond.
Union president Stéphanie Boulay says salaries remain the key area of dispute after eight months of talks.
She says other sticking points include personal leave, group insurance and seniority.
Amcor manufactures screw caps for wine and liquor bottles at a factory in the town of Saint-Césaire, which sits about 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal in Quebec's Montérégie region.
Crown corporation SAQ, the province's alcohol distributor, says it has yet to determine whether the job actions will affect its operations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Suspect dead amid shooting that claimed the lives of 2 officers, 1 first responder, group says
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
Houston megachurch holds healing and thanksgiving service a week after deadly shooting
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Israel vows to 'finish the job' in Gaza as War Cabinet member threatens a Ramadan deadline for Rafah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday brushed off growing calls to halt the military offensive in Gaza, vowing to "finish the job" as a member of his War Cabinet threatened to invade the southern city of Rafah if remaining Israeli hostages are not freed by the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Homeless N.L. man lives on $175 a month. Federal housing monitor says it’s not enough
People on government income support programs are increasingly ending up in tents or homeless encampments, community workers said as they applauded Canada’s housing advocate's recent call to boost minimum wages and social assistance rates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Hallmarks of gang activity': Toronto police ramp up presence in North York following 2 shootings
Toronto police are increasing their presence in one North York neighbourhood following two back-to-back shootings, one of which was fatal, as the search for those responsible ramps up.
-
Things to do in Toronto this Family Day long weekend
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
-
OHL player Connor Lockhart returns after police investigation, 'indefinite suspension'
Connor Lockhart, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player who was under investigation by both police and the league, returned to the Oshawa Generals lineup Saturday night following the conclusion of those investigations.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
March to honour Indigenous women takes place in Halifax
There was an emotional march to honour Indigenous women that took place on the streets of downtown Halifax on Sunday.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
London
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in London — and some fun things to do
Family Day is Feb. 19 and the City of London is sharing what you need to know before the long weekend and fun activities for you and your loved ones to take part in.
-
London police seeking information from public after 'serious assault'
Around 3:30 a.m., London police officers, as well as members of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, responded to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East in regard to an altercation in which a male was seriously injured.
-
Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London
Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.
Northern Ontario
-
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
-
Feds rule out carbon price pause despite inflation
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
-
More anti-worker violence alleged on northern Ont. picket line: CUPE
The Canadian Union of Public Employees is condemning reports of more acts of violence against striking municipal workers in Black-River Matheson and called out the Ontario Government for allowing the use of ‘scabs.’
Calgary
-
Canmore's Jeffrey Read earns World Cup silver in men's super-G
Alberta's Jeffrey Read placed second in the men’s super-G on Sunday for the first FIS Alpine World Cup podium finish of his career in a race held in Kvitfjell, Norway.
-
Hometown engagement allows naval lieutenant to share the benefits of a military career
Naval Warfare Officer Lieutenant Rhys Davies grew up in Cochrane. He was back in Alberta Saturday after spending four and a half months aboard HMCS Vancouver.
-
Exotic rescue animals stars of Wildlife Festival at Stampede Park
An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
Vancouver
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Police ask for help finding Burnaby 14-year-old
Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who has been missing since Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Major Collisions investigating Saturday night crash on Manning Drive
A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
-
Alberta First Nations seek answers on carbon capture and storage plans
Seven Alberta First Nations have banded together to seek answers as industry and government move on billion-dollar plans to inject and store millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases underneath or adjacent to their traditional lands.
-
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Windsor
-
Family Day 2024: Here's what's open and closed in Windsor — and some fun things to do
A comprehensive guide to what will be open and closed in Windsor for Family Day on Feb. 19. We've also provided a list of fun things to do that day.
-
UWindsor student, selling popcorn to raise money for WRH, exceeds goal by six times
A third-year Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Windsor who originally expected to raise around $4,000 for Windsor Regional Hospital by selling popcorn says he has exceeded his fundraising goal by six times.
-
Performing arts group for Black youths gets ready to hit the Capitol Theatre stage
Black Kids in Action (BKIA), a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Black youths in Windsor-Essex through dance, drama and dialogue, hosts an annual stage show for Black History Month.
Regina
-
Here are some things to do in Regina for Family Day
There are plenty of things to do on Family Day around the Queen City.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Suspect in Regina church fire arrested
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after setting fire to a church earlier this month.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway to close at 6 p.m. only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday will close, only six hours after it was reopened.
-
Pileup on Highway 401 east of Brockville, Ont. causes traffic tie-up
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Brockville have reopened after being closed because of a pileup earlier in the day.
-
Man in critical condition after east-end shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
Winter Shines Festival brings warmth to downtown Saskatoon
Both Saskatoon and its winter shine with the Nutrien Winter Shines Festival.