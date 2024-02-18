MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Amcor screw cap workers launch job action, possibly hitting Quebec's alcohol retailer

    (Pexels) (Pexels)
    Share

    Workers at global packaging company Amcor are hitting the picket lines in Quebec, launching temporary strikes that kicked off Sunday.

    The CSN union, which represents 97 Amcor employees, says the four-hour job action marks the first of several, with half-day walkouts planned for Monday and beyond.

    Union president Stéphanie Boulay says salaries remain the key area of dispute after eight months of talks.

    She says other sticking points include personal leave, group insurance and seniority.

    Amcor manufactures screw caps for wine and liquor bottles at a factory in the town of Saint-Césaire, which sits about 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal in Quebec's Montérégie region.

    Crown corporation SAQ, the province's alcohol distributor, says it has yet to determine whether the job actions will affect its operations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops

    Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News