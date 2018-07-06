

The Canadian Press





Montreal police are looking to identify more victims of an Urgences-Sante EMT accused of sexual assault.

Sylvain Depairon is suspected of committing two sexual assaults on patients in an ambulance he was working in between June and November 2017, according to police.

He appeared in court via videoconference on Thursday and is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.

One of the alleged assaults occurred during an ambulance ride between Montreal and St-Jerome.

Investigators from the SPVM and St-Jerome police are calling on anyone who was also the victim of an assault to call 911 or to go to their local precinct to file a complaint.