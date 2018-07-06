

CTV Montreal





An ambulance driver in Saint-Jerome has been formally charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Sylvain Depairon worked with Urgences-Sante and appeared before a judge by video on Thursday.

The incidents are alleged to have taken place between June and November 2017 while he was transporting the victims.

Depairon was suspended with pay on July 3.

The professional organization for paramedics in Quebec reacted to the ruling on Friday.

“The entire paramedical community is challenged and shaken by accusations of this nature, because they oppose the fundamental values ​​that inhabit the paramedics of Quebec and those of our association,” said the Quebec Paramedics Corporation.

“As a matter of principle, we will not comment further on the details of this particular file.”

Depairon remains in custody.

Police are asking any potential victims to call 911.