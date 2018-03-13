

CTV Montreal





Police want the public's help in locating a missing ten-year-old boy.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen at noon on Monday when he left home to go to a friend's house. He never arrived.

On Tuesday afternoon police issued an Amber Alert, saying he disappeared at 12:30 p.m. Monday with police saying he may have been abducted.

They have no description of any possible abductor or vehicle.

Ariel is 140 cm tall and weighs 40 kg (4'7", 88 lbs). He has black hair, dark eyes, dark skin and speaks French.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, grey pants, and yellow shoes.

He often plays at Marselin-Wilson Park along Acadie Blvd., and is also known to frequent the youth centre in Mesy Park in Cartierville, as well as the Galeries Normandie mall at the corner of de Salaberry St. and Highway 15.

Police said Ariel had a minor spat with his parents in recent days concerning his report card.

"The only reason that I can see is that he had a little conflict regarding video games. His dad told him that he was not allowed to play any video games. So maybe that is why Ariel decided to leave home," said Caroline Chevrefils of the Montreal police force.

Several people at Ariel's school said he is a nice, athletic child who has never had any problems.

Anyone with information about Ariel is urged to call police at 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.