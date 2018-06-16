Amber Alert issued for missing girl in Matane
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 1:40PM EDT
An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year old girl who went missing in the Matane region on Saturday morning.
The suspect, 26-year old Tomy Proulx Poirier, is driving a blue 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer with the license place Z14 PNG.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
