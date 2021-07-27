Advertisement
Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Zahraa Jaafar in Montreal
CTV News Montreal Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 6:27AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 6:35AM EDT
MONTREAL -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Zahraa Jaafar in Montreal.
Montreal police (SPVM) say they believe the teen was abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar, 22, Monday at 11:05 p.m.
Officers are looking for a red 2013 Nissan Altima with registration number Y86 XCZ.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, but police advise to not approach the suspect.
