MONTREAL -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Zahraa Jaafar in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they believe the teen was abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar, 22, Monday at 11:05 p.m.

Officers are looking for a red 2013 Nissan Altima with registration number Y86 XCZ.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, but police advise to not approach the suspect.

More to come.