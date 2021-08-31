BAS-SAINT-LAURENT -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who has been declared missing in the Bas-Saint-Laurent area of Quebec.

Quebec's provincial police say Jake Côté was last seen on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. in Sainte-Paule, a municipality about an hour east of Rimouski.

Jake Côté, unlike his picture above, now has short brown hair. He weighs about 30 lbs (14 kilograms).

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop. He was also wearing jeans and beige boots.

He was allegedly abducted by David Côté (pictured below).

David Côté, 36, stands at 5'7" (170 metres), has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 180 lbs (82 kilograms).

Police are searching for a grey (hand painted) all terrain vehicle (ATV).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.