BAS-SAINT-LAURENT -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who was abducted in the Bas-Saint-Laurent area of Quebec.

Quebec's provincial police say Jake Côté was last seen on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. in Sainte-Paule, a municipality about an hour east of Rimouski.

Jake Côté has short brown hair. He weighs about 30 lbs (14 kilograms).

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop. He was also wearing jeans and beige boots.

Police say they believe he was taken by David Côté, seen in the image below.

David Côté, 36, stands at 5'7" (170 metres), has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 180 lbs (82 kilograms).

Police are searching for a grey (hand painted), dirty all terrain vehicle (ATV).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.