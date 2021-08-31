BAS-SAINT-LAURENT -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old who was abducted in the Bas-Saint-Laurent area of Quebec.

Quebec's provincial police say Jake Côté was last seen on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. in Sainte-Paule, a municipality about an hour east of Rimouski.

On Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) extended the search to the entire province of Quebec. The RCMP then alerted residents of the Madawaska, Restigouche and Gloucester areas of New Brunswick to notify police should they see the missing boy or his alleged kidnapper.

Jake Côté has short brown hair. He weighs about 30 lbs (14 kilograms).

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with black long-sleeve sweater overtop. He was also wearing jeans and beige boots.

Police say they believe he was taken by David Côté, seen in the image below.

David Côté, 36, stands at 5'7" (170 metres), has brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs about 180 lbs (82 kilograms).

Police were searching for a grey (hand painted), dirty all terrain vehicle (ATV), which they found.

"As a result, the suspect and his son could now be travelling on foot or by vehicle," the SQ said in a news release. "We are asking citizens and motorists to pay attention to the physical and clothing description of David and Jake Côté, but not to venture near Sainte-Paule in order to avoid hindering the search, confusing the dog handlers or risking getting lost."

Police also warn David Côté may be armed -- anyone who sees him should not try to apprehend him themselves.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.