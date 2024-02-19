Amazon to tag local products with Les Produits du Quebec certifications

American retail giant Amazon says it plans to start identifying Quebec products on its platform using various certifications from Les Produits du Québec.

The web giant says it will display Les Produits du Québec logos on the pages of each verified product.

It says it will also launch the Fleurdelysé Boutique, where verified products will be identified.

Les Produits du Québec's three certifications are Produit du Québec, Fabriqué au Québec and Conçu au Québec.

In a press release, Les Produits du Québec General Manager Elfi Morin called the announcement "a major step for the promotion of local products."

She points out that Amazon's reach makes it an "indisputable" merchant for reaching Quebecers.

Amazon is the second major American retailer to join the initiative after Walmart.

Other participating retailers include BMR, SAIL, DeSerres, JC Perreault, Pharmacies Jean-Coutu, Brunet, La Vie en Rose and Souris Mini.

To date, Les Produits du Québec has awarded certification markers to over 155 companies and nearly 62,500 products.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 19, 2024.