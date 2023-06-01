Altercation in Montreal's west end leaves man, 50, in critical condition

A man is in critical condition early Thursday morning after he was beaten in Montreal's west end a few hours earlier.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), a fight broke out for an unknown reason around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a restaurant on Décarie Boulevard near Paré Street, in the former Hippodrome area.

The SPVM says at least one member of the group involved in the altercation forcibly attacked the victim, a 50-year-old man. The group reportedly fled afterwards.

By the time police arrived, the victim was lying unconscious on the ground.

Officers met with witnesses to gather more information on the event while other investigators combed the area for surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 1, 2023.