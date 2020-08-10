MONTREAL -- While Alstom is still interested in Bombardier's rail division, the French company warned on Monday that persistent execution problems within the division could influence the content of its talks with the Quebec multinational.

In releasing its second quarter results last week, Bombardier recorded an additional charge of US $435 million attributable to its rolling stock division, largely related to costs associated with a number of late-stage projects, primarily in the UK and Germany.

In a statement on Monday, Alstom said 'negative and unplanned developments' would be part of talks to complete the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

Announced last February, the transaction is valued at US $8.2 billion, and is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021. The deal was approved by the European Commission on July 31. It should allow Bombardier to reduce its significant long-term debt of more than US $9.3 billion.

Bombardier said it was "complying with all the conditions of the memorandum of understanding,'' a spokesperson for the Quebec company, Jessica McDonald, said in an email. Asked whether Bombardier could get less than expected, she stressed that the company will make "the appropriate updates when necessary."

Bombardier's Class B share was listed at 42 cents, down one cent, or 2.35 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.