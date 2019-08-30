

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Alouettes agreed to terms with American receiver Chris Matthews on Friday.

Matthews was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this week.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound Matthews had 12 catches for 180 yards and a TD in six games this season with Winnipeg. Matthews began his CFL career with the Bombers in 2012 and was named the league's top rookie after recording 81 catches for 1,192 yards and seven TDs.

After spending the 2013 season with Winnipeg, Matthews heads to the NFL, playing with Seattle and Baltimore from 2014-17. He had four catches for 109 yards and a TD for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Matthews joined the Calgary Stampeders last season and had 19 catches for 350 yards and a TD for the Grey Cup champions.