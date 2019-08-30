Featured Video
Als sign veteran receiver Chris Matthews
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Chris Matthews (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of their CFL game at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg Thursday, June 27, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 2:51PM EDT
The Montreal Alouettes agreed to terms with American receiver Chris Matthews on Friday.
Matthews was released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers earlier this week.
The six-foot-five, 230-pound Matthews had 12 catches for 180 yards and a TD in six games this season with Winnipeg. Matthews began his CFL career with the Bombers in 2012 and was named the league's top rookie after recording 81 catches for 1,192 yards and seven TDs.
After spending the 2013 season with Winnipeg, Matthews heads to the NFL, playing with Seattle and Baltimore from 2014-17. He had four catches for 109 yards and a TD for the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.
Matthews joined the Calgary Stampeders last season and had 19 catches for 350 yards and a TD for the Grey Cup champions.
Latest Montreal News
- Education ministry tells private schools they must comply with Bill 21
- Liberal MNA Sebastien Proulx quits politics
- Prosecutor drops some charges against former Liberal deputy leader
- Rooney won't be on pitch when Impact take on United in pivotal match
- Fatal shooting in Boucherville under investigation