The Montreal Alouettes spread some cheer on Monday, serving up Thanksgiving dinner at the Welcome Hall Mission as part of their annual visit.

“My mom always told myself and my brothers is you’re blessed to be a blessing,” said linebacker Henoc Muamba. “To be a part of something like this, I speak for myself and my teammates, is something we cherish.”

Welcome Hall Mission client said the visit by 25 players and cheerleaders has become a valued tradition. Monday’s meal provided turkey dinners for over 400 clients.

“They’re very good on tradition and it’s very good to see everybody happy,” said client Jeff Berthiaume.

The mission has provided 50,000 meals so far.

“I’m very excited because you don’t get to see them much except at games and to see them out in the community… I’m very thrilled to be here,” said Berthiaume.

“We enjoy it and just hope to make a little difference in their lives,” said Muamba. “Hopefully it goes a long way.”