ALS Fundraising dance with The Classics
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 1:32PM EDT
· Name of the event: ALS Fundraising dance with The Classics (Open to everyone)
· Date: Saturday September 8, 2018
· Time: 8 PM to Midnight
Address: Lachine Legion Hall, 3015 HENRI DUNANT, LACHINE, QC
A short description of the event: Dance with The Classicsfor the benefit of the ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) society ( Lou Gehrig's disease).
· The Classics play mainly classic rock & roll / country rock music of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’! The oldies is what we play J
·
· Organization, contact name and phone number: Roger Boudreau 514 772-2373
·
