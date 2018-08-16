· Name of the event: ALS Fundraising dance with The Classics (Open to everyone)

· Date: Saturday September 8, 2018

· Time: 8 PM to Midnight

Address: Lachine Legion Hall, 3015 HENRI DUNANT, LACHINE, QC

A short description of the event: Dance with The Classics for the benefit of the ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) society ( Lou Gehrig's disease).

· The Classics play mainly classic rock & roll / country rock music of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’! The oldies is what we play J

·

· Organization, contact name and phone number: Roger Boudreau 514 772-2373

·