

CTV Montreal





On Saturday, for the first time since Aug. 19, 2017, the Montreal Alouettes emerged victorious on the football field, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-17 in Regina.

The Alouettes were propelled by an uncharectaristically-efficient offense, which exploded for more points on Saturday night than its previous two games combined.

Quarterback Drew Willy completed eight of 15 passes for 157 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Williams.

The Als' defence also came to play, intercepting Saskatchewan quarterbacks Brandon Bridge and David Watford four times.

The victory snapped a 13-game losing streak and gave head coach Mike Sherman his first win as a CFL head coach.

It did, however, come at a cost.

Willy was injured in the second half and didn't return, while offensive lineman Phil Blake was also forced to leave the game.

The Alouettes host the Ottawa RedBlacks on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium.