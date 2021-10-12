MONTREAL -- The Alouettes will be without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. for the rest of the season.

The Montreal football club placed his name on the six-game injury list Tuesday, meaning he won't be available until the Eastern Semifinals, if the Alouettes make the playoffs.

Adams was injured in the final moments of Monday's 20-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks when he was tackled by defensive end Avery Ellis.

The team said Tuesday that he suffered a left shoulder injury that will not require surgery but will require several weeks of rehabilitation.

Matthew Shiltz, who finished Monday's game, will make the start in Ottawa on Saturday. Shea Patterson has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the Alouettes.

It's a blow to the Alouettes, whose resurgence coincided with Adams' arrival as a starting quarterback. The 28-year-old Californian leads the CFL with 14 touchdown passes, one more than Zach Collaros, who has played one more game with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

This season, Adams has completed 142 of his 239 passes (59.4 per cent) for gains of 1,949 yards, ranking him fourth in the Ambrosia circuit. Adams, who was on pace for his second straight 3,000+ yard season, has been intercepted nine times so far.

In 62 CFL games, including 51 with the Alouettes, Adams has completed 484 of his 781 passes (61.9 per cent) for 6,694 yards, 42 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions.

The Alouettes have a 17-10 record when he serves as starting quarterback, by far the best record of anyone after Anthony Calvillo.

Shiltz, a perennial second fiddle -- sometimes even third -- since joining the Alouettes in 2017, has been used in 47 games over four seasons. He has completed 105 of his 172 passes (61.0 per cent) for 1,267 yards and five touchdowns. On the other hand, he committed nine interceptions. He also carried the ball 39 times for 269 yards and one touchdown.

Used twice as a starter, once in 2017 and again in 2019 while Adams was serving a one-game suspension, Shiltz has yet to savour a CFL victory.

In those two games, Shiltz completed 17 of 35 passes (48.6 per cent) for 273 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, while also carrying the ball nine times for 82 yards and one TD.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2021.