Featured Video
Alouettes snap home losing streak with win over Argos
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 10:59PM EDT
For the first time in over a year, the Montreal Alouettes sent their fans home happy from Percival Molson Stadium, winning 25-22 over the Toronto Argonauts on a last-minute field goal by Boris Bede.
The win was Montreal's first at home since August 11, 2017.
Quarterback Antonio Pipkin started in place of Johnny Manziel, who is still out with a suspected concussion.
Pipkin ran for two touchdowns and passed for 303 yards.
Latest Montreal News
- Couillard to replace Barrette as health minister if re-elected
- Politicians dole out promises on seniors, education, and economy while campaigning
- Quebec Solidaire unveils campaign posters made by local artists
- Parks Canada cuts dozens of trees to build bike path along Lachine Canal
- Homicide in St. Leonard may be linked to organized crime: SPVM