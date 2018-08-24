For the first time in over a year, the Montreal Alouettes sent their fans home happy from Percival Molson Stadium, winning 25-22 over the Toronto Argonauts on a last-minute field goal by Boris Bede.

The win was Montreal's first at home since August 11, 2017.

Quarterback Antonio Pipkin started in place of Johnny Manziel, who is still out with a suspected concussion.

Pipkin ran for two touchdowns and passed for 303 yards.