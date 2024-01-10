Alouettes sign three Canadians, including Maxym Lavallee

The Montreal Alouettes have signed three Canadian draft picks for three seasons, including Quebec defensive back Maxym Lavallée.

Offensive lineman Theo Grant and center-back Jacob Mason were the other two players signed on Wednesday.

Lavallée, a five-foot-nine, 185-pound player, took part in the team's last training camp, before playing seven games with Laval University's Rouge et Or, where he played a fifth season in 2023. The eighth-round pick, 68th overall, made 20 solo tackles and 10 assisted tackles, as well as dropping two passes.

Grant (six-foot-four, 280 lbs.) also participated in the Alouettes' last camp. The fourth-round pick (32nd) spent four campaigns with the Queen's University Golden Gaels.

Finally, Mason (six-foot-two, 240 lbs.) was the Alouettes' fifth-round pick last May (39th overall). He played in the club's two pre-season games before being joining the training squad.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 10, 2024.