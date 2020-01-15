MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes have announced that Canadian wide receiver Chris Osei-Kusi has signed a two-season contract with the team.

Osei-Kusi, a six-foot-two, 197-pound athlete, was a fourth-round pick of the Alouettes - 30th overall - during the 2019 draft.

A native of Brampton, Ont., he took part in the team's training camp and played in both pre-season games.

The 22-year-old receiver has played five seasons in Ontario's university collegiate league, including four with the Queen's University Golden Gaels. In 2019, with the University of Windsor Lancers, he caught 34 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns.

In 35 university career games, he caught 160 passes for 2,422 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The team also announced that it has released Canadian offensive lineman Spencer Wilson.