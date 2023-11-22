Alouettes hold Grey Cup victory parade in Montreal
Grey Cup champions the Montreal Alouettes will be honoured by football fans Wednesday at a parade downtown.
The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. on de Maisonneuve Boulevard at the corner of Crescent Street and will proceed to the Place des Festivals, at the corner of Clark Street.
There, players will address the crowd.
WATCH LIVE: Montreal Alouettes hold Grey Cup parade
On Sunday, the Alouettes won the eighth Grey Cup in their history with a spectacular 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.
Alouettes hold Grey Cup victory parade in Montreal
