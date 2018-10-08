Featured Video
Alouettes' hand out Thanksgiving dinner at Welcome Hall Mission
Members of the Montreal Alouettes serve dinner at the Welcome Hall Mission on Thanksgiving in 2015.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 2:20PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 8, 2018 6:11PM EDT
As per tradition, the Montreal Alouettes were out on Thanksgiving Day to distribute food to the homeless.
Members of the team headed to the Welcome Hall Mission following their home game against the Calgary Stampeders, where they served and shared the Thanksgiving meal with 350 homeless people.
Founded in 1892, the Welcome Hall Mission is among the city’s main outreach facilities for the homeless.
Last year, over 230,000 meals were prepared in the mission’s kitchen.
