

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Alouettes clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2014 following a 21-17 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Vernon Adams Jr. returned from a one-game suspension and went 18 for 29 passing for 206 yards and a rushing touchdown for the Alouettes (8-6). Mario Alford returned a punt for a TD in his Als debut.

Bo Levi Mitchell completed 31-of-43 passes for 464 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Stampeders (9-5) saw their winning streak snapped at four games.

Down 21-17 late in the fourth, Mitchell attempted to orchestrate a game-winning drive that ended when Alouettes linebacker Boseko Lokombo batted a pass on third down with 49 seconds to play, sending the 18,454 fans at Percival Molson Stadium into a frenzy.

Montreal is guaranteed to finish no lower than second place in the East Division.

Mitchell had little to show for his 464 passing yards as five Calgary drives were cut short due to turnovers -- three fumbles, an interception and a turnover on downs. Montreal only managed to score three points off turnovers.