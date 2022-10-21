Almost all heavy vehicles to be banned from Papineau Bridge starting Monday

LAVAL -

The Papineau Bridge linking Laval and Montreal will be closed to all heavy vehicles as of next Monday evening, with the exception of buses and emergency vehicles.

In a Friday press release, the Quebec Transport Ministry said the measure will remain in effect indefinitely. In addition, it said the bridge's left lane's closure is maintained in both directions and will be indicated by road markings rather than cones.

The Papineau Bridge spans the Rivière des Prairies, in line with Highway 19.

Heavy vehicles will be directed by signs to the Médéric-Martin Bridge on Highway 15.

The Transport Ministry said the new rule is a preventative measure to ensure the integrity of the infrastructure, but states that the condition of the 425-metre-long bridge does not compromise the safety of users. Interventions are planned so that these measures can be lifted as soon as possible.

This measure was announced precisely 53 years after the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge was inaugurated on Oct. 21, 1969.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 21, 2022.