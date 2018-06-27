

CTV Montreal





Almost a quarter of Quebec’s long-term care facilities are in a sorry state, according to a new study.

The survey showed that 23 per cent of the facilities are in bad or very bad shape. Among the regions with the worst facilities are Gaspe-Ile de la Madeleine, where 59 per cent did not meet standards.

That was followed by Montreal at 54 per cent and the Laurentians at 39 per cent.

Among the major shortcomings in many facilities are a lack of space and privacy, with some residences placing four patients into a room. Many also had a lack of showers and bathtubs, or electrical systems so outdated they couldn’t accommodate an air conditioning unit.

Pierre Bilan of the Health Users of Quebec advocacy group said the problem isn’t new and with an aging population in the province, is likely to grow worse.

“This is the problem right now, we don’t invest in long-term care for old people. We invest in hospitals, we spend more than $7 billion on hospitals, but nothing for (long-term care), perhaps $50 million, but it’s not enough,” he said.

Over the past two years, the provincial government has invested several million into the long-term care system but critics said the facilities are too dilapidated to be renovated.