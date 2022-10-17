Almost 500 health-care staff members back on job after COVID-19-related absences
Quebec's Health Ministry said on Monday that 492 health-care workers are back at work after being absent for COVID-19-related reasons. There are now 3,527 workers absent from work.
The ministry added that one new COVID-19 death has been added to the total, which is now 16,889 since the start of the pandemic.
The province added 639 positive PCR tests to the overall total, which is now 1,215,838 since March of 2020.
In addition, 186 more positive self-declared rapid tests were logged, bringing that total to 252,262.
On Oct. 15, a total of 8,458 samples were analyzed.
The number of vaccination doses administered rose by 7,140 on Monday for a total of 21,562,144.
