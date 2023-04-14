Almost 1,000 jobs affected as Olymel closes slaughterhouse in Vallee-Jonction, Que.
Quebec's leading fresh pork producer Olymel is continuing to restructure and downsize with the closure of its Vallée-Jonction plant -- the fifth closure in a few months.
A total of 994 jobs will be affected by the measure.
The news comes a day after the Financière agricole du Québec announced $65.2 million in financial assistance to hog producers under the Programme d'assurance stabilisation des revenus agricoles.
Only three Olymel slaughter plants will remain in the province: Ange-Gardien in Montérégie, Yamachiche in Mauricie and Saint-Esprit in Lanaudière.
The company acquired the first one in 2019 by swallowing the Gardange company F. Ménard. On Monday, at the regular meeting of the Ange-Gardien municipal council, the elected officials gave their approval to a request from Olymel to increase its water consumption, a sign that the activities taking place at the facility were not about to slow down.
The Yamachiche plant underwent an expansion and investments of more than $110 million between 2017 and 2019.
Finally, $25 million was injected in 2016 to expand the Saint-Esprit facility, which created around 200 additional jobs.
MORE CLOSURES
Last month, the pork giant announced the closure of its Blainville and Laval plants on April 28. About 170 jobs will be lost when the doors are locked at the end of the month. Employees may also have been relocated to other company facilities.
The production of hams, pâtés and charcuterie that took place there was gradually transferred to other plants of the group.
Last fall, Olymel also announced that the St. Hyacinthe and Henryville plants, which had 107 and 29 employees, respectively, would also cease operations in the following weeks.
The plant closures are part of the cooperative's reorganization, which began in 2021 when Olymel's management wanted to reduce operating costs and generate efficiencies by repatriating the activities of certain plants to other company facilities.
In October, the Quebec-based pork giant also announced a reorganization of its management staff. Some 120 vacant positions and 57 occupied positions were eliminated.
MAJOR CHALLENGES IN THE PORK INDUSTRY
When presenting its 2022 financial statements, senior management of Sollio, Olymel's main shareholder, mentioned the "major challenges" experienced in the pork industry that were partly responsible for the losses recorded by the cooperative.
These challenges included the devaluation of intangible assets, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs due to inflation, labour shortages and a four-month strike at its Vallée-Jonction plant.
Supply chain disruptions and the closure of the Chinese market -- one of the largest importers of pork -- during the first three quarters of the fiscal year also played havoc. Olymel's pork division was the one that suffered the most, but this trend can be observed throughout the world, with a downward rebalancing ranging from five to eight per cent, it was stated.
In doing so, Sollio had to adopt a turnaround strategy that involved a reduction in the number of pigs slaughtered and an increase in the processing of pork products, a favourable transition with the reopening of restaurants. This included a conversion of the Princeville plant in the spring of 2022 and the use of temporary foreign workers.
The pork giant also announced plans to reduce its annual hog slaughter by 20 per cent, or about one million head, starting in June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau's top national security adviser reveals dates of foreign interference briefings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) has revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
Supreme Court says Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants is constitutional
Canada's high court says Quebec’s ban on possessing and cultivating cannabis plants for personal purposes is constitutional. The Supreme Court of Canada says the province has jurisdiction to pursue public health and security objectives by prohibiting homegrown marijuana plants. It says Quebec's rules don't frustrate the purpose of the 2018 federal Cannabis Act, which permits people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home.
Man found guilty of threatening behaviour after eggs thrown at King Charles
A 23-year-old man was found guilty of threatening behaviour on Friday after throwing at least five eggs at King Charles III in November when the monarch visited York in northern England, prosecutors said.
Dalai Lama 'unfairly labelled' over tongue video: Tibet govt-in-exile
The head of Tibet's government-in-exile on Thursday defended the Dalai Lama over footage of him asking a boy to suck his tongue, saying the incident had demonstrated the country's spiritual leader's innocent and affectionate side.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
No evidence yet showing which animal COVID may have come from: former head of China CDC
There is no evidence yet showing which animal the COVID-causing virus may have come from, the former head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.
Toronto
-
Toronto homes too expensive for you? Try a private island, says this viral TikTok creator
Can’t stomach dropping $2 million on a starter home in Canada? You’d be better off trying your luck on a private island or European chateau, says viral TikTok creator @MillennialMoron.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Historic Toronto diner re-opens with Jewish deli-style menu
Toronto’s historic 24-hour-style diner reopened just over six weeks after the institution nearly broke customers’ hearts.
Atlantic
-
Man faces manslaughter charge in death of Casino New Brunswick manager
A 50-year-old Riverview, N.B., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a casino manager.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
London
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
A special air quality statement is in effect for all of southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton, Grey-Bruce and Oxford-Brant.
-
Can’t fight city hall? Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary mayoral candidate ordered to pay $650K in court case
Kevin J. Johnston, a former Calgary mayoral candidate who a judge said used his online talk show to spread "misinformation, conspiracy theories and hate," has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages.
-
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern Rail merger now official
The merger of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. with Kansas City Southern Railway Co. is now official.
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Fire damages Brantford chip wagon
Brantford Fire Services says a chip wagon was damaged in a fire.
Vancouver
-
A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.
Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.
-
Metro Vancouver transit: Construction to begin on Scott Road RapidBus line
Improved transit service is coming to Surrey and Delta. Officials are expected to announce the start of construction on the R6 Scott Road RapidBus line Friday.
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
Edmonton
-
Traffic being diverted from Jasper Place intersection for firefighters
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood is sending smoke up over west Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Man stabbed at Edmonton bus stop had just arrived in Canada after fleeing war in Ukraine
A man who was stabbed at an Edmonton bus stop on Thursday morning had arrived in Canada from Ukraine just days ago, a friend confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Special air quality statement issued for Windsor
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality.
-
Fire damages commercial building in Ford City area
Windsor firefighters responded to a blaze at a building in the Ford City area early Friday morning.
-
Firearms charges for Windsor man
A Windsor man is facing firearms charges after a foot chase with police. Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were on Albert Road for an investigation when they approached a suspect.
Regina
-
10 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Sask.'s latest CRISP report
There were 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s latest bi-weekly Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday.
-
Missing Sask. woman may be in Regina, RCMP say
A 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Sedley, Sask. on March 25 may be in Regina, RCMP said.
-
Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil records first NHL point in first game
Regina Pats defenceman Stanislav Svozil recorded his first National Hockey League (NHL) point Thursday night in his first game in a Columbus Blue Jackets uniform in a 3-2 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Ottawa
-
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
-
Police investigating fatal crash on Bank Street in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Bank Street, south Rideau Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau's top national security adviser reveals dates of foreign interference briefings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser (NSIA) has revealed the dates of foreign interference briefings provided to the prime minister, his office, cabinet ministers, and cleared political party representatives between 2018 and 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.