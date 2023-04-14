Almost 1,000 jobs affected as Olymel closes slaughterhouse in Vallee-Jonction, Que.

Quebec's leading fresh pork producer Olymel is continuing to restructure and downsize with the closure of its Vallée-Jonction plant -- the fifth closure in a few months.

A total of 994 jobs will be affected by the measure.

The news comes a day after the Financière agricole du Québec announced $65.2 million in financial assistance to hog producers under the Programme d'assurance stabilisation des revenus agricoles.

Only three Olymel slaughter plants will remain in the province: Ange-Gardien in Montérégie, Yamachiche in Mauricie and Saint-Esprit in Lanaudière.

The company acquired the first one in 2019 by swallowing the Gardange company F. Ménard. On Monday, at the regular meeting of the Ange-Gardien municipal council, the elected officials gave their approval to a request from Olymel to increase its water consumption, a sign that the activities taking place at the facility were not about to slow down.

The Yamachiche plant underwent an expansion and investments of more than $110 million between 2017 and 2019.

Finally, $25 million was injected in 2016 to expand the Saint-Esprit facility, which created around 200 additional jobs.

MORE CLOSURES

Last month, the pork giant announced the closure of its Blainville and Laval plants on April 28. About 170 jobs will be lost when the doors are locked at the end of the month. Employees may also have been relocated to other company facilities.

The production of hams, pâtés and charcuterie that took place there was gradually transferred to other plants of the group.

Last fall, Olymel also announced that the St. Hyacinthe and Henryville plants, which had 107 and 29 employees, respectively, would also cease operations in the following weeks.

The plant closures are part of the cooperative's reorganization, which began in 2021 when Olymel's management wanted to reduce operating costs and generate efficiencies by repatriating the activities of certain plants to other company facilities.

In October, the Quebec-based pork giant also announced a reorganization of its management staff. Some 120 vacant positions and 57 occupied positions were eliminated.

MAJOR CHALLENGES IN THE PORK INDUSTRY

When presenting its 2022 financial statements, senior management of Sollio, Olymel's main shareholder, mentioned the "major challenges" experienced in the pork industry that were partly responsible for the losses recorded by the cooperative.

These challenges included the devaluation of intangible assets, the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs due to inflation, labour shortages and a four-month strike at its Vallée-Jonction plant.

Supply chain disruptions and the closure of the Chinese market -- one of the largest importers of pork -- during the first three quarters of the fiscal year also played havoc. Olymel's pork division was the one that suffered the most, but this trend can be observed throughout the world, with a downward rebalancing ranging from five to eight per cent, it was stated.

In doing so, Sollio had to adopt a turnaround strategy that involved a reduction in the number of pigs slaughtered and an increase in the processing of pork products, a favourable transition with the reopening of restaurants. This included a conversion of the Princeville plant in the spring of 2022 and the use of temporary foreign workers.

The pork giant also announced plans to reduce its annual hog slaughter by 20 per cent, or about one million head, starting in June.