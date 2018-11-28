Featured Video
Alleged thief becomes victim of homicide in East End
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:02AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 10:21AM EST
A man who allegedly committed a theft in an East End depanneur on Tuesday night is also the victim of a homicide of the year, according to police.
An SPVM spokesperson said a call was made at 8:45 p.m. regarding a fight outside the depanneur on Nicolet near Ontario.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man lying unconscious on the ground. He had allegedly committed a theft at a nearby depanneur and been stopped by citizens while trying to flee the scene.
The man was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during the night.
The investigation has been taken over by SPVM’s Major Crime Unit. Three men who officers said were standing near the victim are being treated as important witnesses and are set to meet with investigators on Wednesday morning.
It's Montreal's twenty-ninth homicide of 2018.
