

By Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Police say two men accused of sexual assault were arrested this week in Saint-Charles-Borromée and in Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel.

The two men have no apparent connection to each other.

The first case involves Gilles Croze, 65, who was arrested Tuesday June 4. Police are accusing him of committing sexual assaults on children and women from 1973 to 2019, in Quebec and New Brunswick.

The Sureté du Quebec said he had more than ten victims in the Laurentians, on Montreal's South Shore, and in Edmundston, New Brunswick.

He was scheduled to appear in a Joliette courtroom to be charged with assault and sexual assault.

The second case involves Mathieu Parenteau-Vallée, 28, who was arrested this week.

He's facing charges of sexual assault and sexual touching of a child under the age of 16. According to police the acts took place between March 2018 and January 2019 in Trois-Rivieres and Sorel-Tracy.

In both instances police believe more victims have yet to come forward. Anyone who wishes to contact police is asked to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.