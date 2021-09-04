MONTREAL -- The alleged kidnapper of a three-year-old has been arrested in the latest development of a six-day police operation spanning two provinces.

"At around noon, the 36-year-old man was overpowered by the police," read a statement posted to social media by the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"We can confirm that the 3-year-old was in the residence and that he was not injured. The young boy was placed in the care of his mother."

Earlier on Sunday, the SQ says they were in contact with the suspect, who had been “confined in a residence” in a forested area near Sainte-Paule, Que.

The man allegedly kidnapped the child on Aug. 31, triggering an amber alert which encompassed all of Quebec and parts of northwestern New Brunswick.

- This is a developing story that will be updated.