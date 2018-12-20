

CTV Montreal





A 57-year-old man showed up at Station 39 in Montreal North following a hit and run that put one man in hospital.

At 6:45 p.m. Wednesday the driver of an older model Hyundai SUV ran down a 19-year-old pedestrian at the intersection of Henri Bourassa Blvd. and Leger Blvd.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, but several hours later a man showed up at a police station and told police he was responsible.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police questioned the driver overnight, while other officers collected his car and towed it to a laboratory for analysis.

He was released from custody Thursday morning with a promise to appear in court in February.