

The Canadian Press





Police raided a residence in the town of St-Cuthbert on Saturday morning, alleging the home was used as a base for the Trois-Rivieres chapter of the Hells Angels.

About 60 officers were involved in the operation.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said no arrests were planned in connection with the raid.

Few other details were made available as the SQ said the raid was part of an active investigation.