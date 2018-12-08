Featured Video
Alleged Hells Angels base raided in St-Cuthbert
Members of the Hells Angels arrive for a national gathering in Saint-Charles-sur-Richelieu, Que., Friday, August 10, 2018. (Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 10:01AM EST
Police raided a residence in the town of St-Cuthbert on Saturday morning, alleging the home was used as a base for the Trois-Rivieres chapter of the Hells Angels.
About 60 officers were involved in the operation.
A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said no arrests were planned in connection with the raid.
Few other details were made available as the SQ said the raid was part of an active investigation.
