MONTREAL -- On the eve of the municipal election, councillors and residents in Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac, west of the Island of Montreal, say they're concerned about tactics being used by incumbent mayor Philip Lapalme in his bid for reelection.

The village of just over 1,000 residents usually elects most of its municipal officials by acclamation but this year, several seats are being contested.

Now, people close to town hall say the outgoing mayor is breaking the rules in order to secure his re-election.

Previously a local councillor, Lapalme won the mayoralty in a byelection last December with 234 votes, or 42.2 per cent, after long-time mayor Claude Pilon resigned, citing personal reasons.

Numerous residents are now alleging that he is promoting himself on a Facebook account that purports to be the village's official page.

"This website can be confusing to anyone," said Jacques Ostiguy, who is running for council. "It look like the city’s website, but it is not the official website."

Facebook indicates the page was created on April 5, 2016 and at least 50 people currently like and follow the page.

A Nov. 2 screengrab of the Facebook page critics say is purporting to be the official Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac page.

Information about the administrator has been hidden, but one post in which Lapalme used his official Facebook page to answer a question cites him as the article's “author."

One day after CTV News reached out to the incumbent mayor, the cover photo of the Facebook page was changed from that of Lapalme to a restaurant menu, uploaded in September.

E-MAILS TO VOTERS

In addition, residents say Lapalme started sending out "status updates" to the village residents in April to let them know about what he says are his administrative accomplishments, as well as outline his future plans.

His critics say they are concerned that he is using his municipal e-mail account, as well as official resources, to campaign for reelection by mass contacting potential voters.

This is something the municipal Code of Ethics and Conduct does not approve of.

"Council members must abstain from using or communicating for their own purposes or for purposes other than the city’s… This obligation continues beyond the council member’s term of office,” it states.

Any violations may lead to reprimand or suspension.

In an e-mail sent on Oct. 27 from his municipal e-mail, Lapalme specifically mentions big projects like woodland preservation, road safety, revitalization of local greenery and more.

"You will be able to see the significant progress made on a number of issues," he writes. "It will be possible to see what concrete actions have been taken by your municipality in recent months and where we are in these matters."

Previous to entering local politics, Lapalme was a provincial candidate for the Parti Québécois (PQ) in the riding of Vaudreuil during the 2018 election.

He came in third behind Liberal Marie-Claude Nichols and Coalition Avenir Québec Claude Bourbonnais.

Concerned residents say they contacted Elections Quebec for advice on what to do about Lapalme's behaviour, but were directed to speak to the village's director-general, who they say refused to do anything.

When asked by Ostiguy about the incumbent mayor's most recent e-mail to constituents, DG Anne-Marie Duval confirmed she was aware of it and approved its contents before it was sent.

"M. Lapalme is still the mayor," she wrote. "The information he transmitted to his citizens are facts."

Duval did not respond to CTV News' request for comment.

Lapalme did not respond to CTV News' request for comment as to why he's using his municipal account to contact voters.

AGAINST THE LAW OR UNETHICAL?

Karim Boulos, a former municipal councillor for the district of Peter-McGill, points out during an election campaign officials are no longer considered "mayor," but a candidate.

"Municipal council has been dissolved... They cannot use their city e-mail address for any correspondence at all," he explains. "It's rare that you have elected officials using their e-mail address from the Ville de Montréal to do anything."

Boulos recalls when he was in office, it was made very clear to the elected officials that any correspondence must be done either with a personal or party e-mail.

"You don't show off or save the world or anything using your Ville de Montréal e-mail because you are no longer with the city until the election happens," he said.