MONTREAL -- Honey made by the busy bees on the roof of the Bell Centre is officially available for purchase online.

�� https://t.co/eRMz24pRk5 pic.twitter.com/dWUCuKWPsd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 6, 2020

The urban beehives above the home of the Montreal Canadiens are a project by Alveole, an urban beekeeping company that brings bees to urban areas in an effort to get people closer to the environment.

The company's website states it has connected bees to more than 50,000 people since the start of its mission in 2013.

"We install and care for beehives at businesses and schools, providing both an educational service and exceptional experience while helping people to fall in love with bees," the site reads.

The Bell Centre bees have travelled around the city within a five-kilometre radius of their hives, foraging mainly flowers, clovers, and maple, according to the Tricocole Sports website, where it's available for purchase.

One 140-gram jar of the honey goes for $14.99.