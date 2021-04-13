MONTREAL -- Even more Quebecers will soon be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced that as of Wednesday, all Quebec essential workers will be able to book appointments to receive their first doses of the vaccine.

In addition, all Quebecers with chronic health conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19 will be able to book their appointments.

At the start of the vaccination campaign, the province had released a priority list of groups that it has gradually been working through. But it ended up changing the order somewhat in the past two weeks.

When it reached categories eight and nine – those with chronic illnesses and essential workers, respectively – the groups were subdivided, with the most urgent portions of each group going first, and of those, only the ones who lived in Montreal.

Only some people with chronic illnesses, those who were in “active treatment,” were eligible for the vaccine.

That included some people currently hospitalized, patients being treated in hospitals for dialysis, some transplant recipients, people who needed to receive a dose under the supervision of a hospital allergist and people receiving frequent hospital treatment for cancer.

But Tuesday's announcement expands that to include people suffering from the following conditions:

Heart disease

Lung disease

Kidney disease

Obesity

Hypertension

Diabetes

Immunosuppression

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Any pathology causing significant difficulties in managing respiratory secretions

The presence of more than one chronic disease

Earlier this month, the province announced that essential workers in Montreal would be able to begin booking their vaccine appointments. Tuesday's announcement expands that to all essential workers across the province.

However, it wasn't immediately clear if Legault was referring only to the group of high-risk jobs that were prioritized at first in Montreal, including teachers, daycare workers, police, firefighters, prison guards, certain community workers, meatpacking workers and mine workers.

This is a developing story that will be updated.