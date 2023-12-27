All Common Front unions now have tentative deals with Quebec, threat of indefinite strike still looms

The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) says the last of its eight unions has reached a tentative agreement with the Quebec government.

The FTQ-affiliated Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels de Laval-Rive-Nord (SPPLRN-SCFP) says it reached a consensus with the Quebec government at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday when it comes to working conditions.

The federation says all of its settlements will be presented to members "shortly" for a vote.

The FTQ, which is part of the inter-union Common Front, stresses that an accord has yet to be reached at the central table, where issues such as salaries are being debated.

All ofther Common Front unions, representing around 420,000 workers, have reached tentative agreements with the government.

Nevertheless, over the past few days, several advances have been made at the negotiating tables in the health and education sectors, with multiple unions announcing they had reached tentative agreements on working conditions.

Talks are slated to continue on Wednesday, though the Common Front has already threatened to launch an indefinite strike in January if an agreement cannot be met.

The SPPLRN-SCFP represents 1,000 education professionals working in the Laurentides, Lanaudière and Laval regions.

The agreements do not include salaries and benefits, which are still being discussed.

The province has still not reached deals with two major unions -- one representing about 80,000 health-care workers (FIQ), and another with 66,000 teachers (FAE) who have been on unlimited strike since Nov. 23.