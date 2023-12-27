All Common Front unions now have tentative deals with Quebec, threat of indefinite strike still looms
The Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) says the last of its eight unions has reached a tentative agreement with the Quebec government.
The FTQ-affiliated Syndicat des professionnelles et professionnels de Laval-Rive-Nord (SPPLRN-SCFP) says it reached a consensus with the Quebec government at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday when it comes to working conditions.
The federation says all of its settlements will be presented to members "shortly" for a vote.
The FTQ, which is part of the inter-union Common Front, stresses that an accord has yet to be reached at the central table, where issues such as salaries are being debated.
All ofther Common Front unions, representing around 420,000 workers, have reached tentative agreements with the government.
Nevertheless, over the past few days, several advances have been made at the negotiating tables in the health and education sectors, with multiple unions announcing they had reached tentative agreements on working conditions.
Talks are slated to continue on Wednesday, though the Common Front has already threatened to launch an indefinite strike in January if an agreement cannot be met.
The SPPLRN-SCFP represents 1,000 education professionals working in the Laurentides, Lanaudière and Laval regions.
The agreements do not include salaries and benefits, which are still being discussed.
The province has still not reached deals with two major unions -- one representing about 80,000 health-care workers (FIQ), and another with 66,000 teachers (FAE) who have been on unlimited strike since Nov. 23.
-With files from The Canadian Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
Michigan Supreme Court rejects ‘insurrectionist ban’ case and keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution’s 'insurrectionist ban.'
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs
The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.
Toronto
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
Individual from Morocco charged after bomb threats made against Ontario schools
An individual from Morocco has been charged in connection with multiple bomb threats that occurred across Ontario in early November.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police arrest 14-year-old for allegedly driving vehicle into bus shelter, power pole
A 14-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly driving a vehicle into a bus shelter and a power pole on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia lifts stop work order for Donkin Mine
The province of Nova Scotia says the stop work order for the Donkin Mine was lifted Wednesday, allowing the Cape Breton mine to resume production if it chooses to do so.
-
Fredericton man, 26, dies following single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
Police in New Brunswick say a 26-year-old man from Fredericton has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska.
London
-
Travelling 'a priority' despite economic uncertainty
The rush at London International Airport is elevated this week as families and sun seekers look forward to vacation getaways. But with uncertain economic times, some travelers have put off vacations or have altered their plans entirely.
-
London, Ont. couple reflects on making it through COVID-19 pandemic
For many people the end of the year is a time to reflect, and a London couple is doing just that: looking back on their relationship — which started right before the COVID-19 pandemic — and realizing it has stood the test of time.
-
'He hits like a tank': London, Ont. teen boxer set to turn professional in 2024
Miguel Estrada is a lean, punching machine. Miguel, who just turned 18, is putting an end to his amateur boxing career, and is set to turn professional early in 2024.
Northern Ontario
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
Arrest made in Morocco related to bomb threats that closed schools in Ontario, including in the north
A suspect has been arrested in Morocco and charged with making bomb threats Nov. 1 that closed several schools in Ontario, including in the North.
-
Boxing Day was the warmest on record for these northern Ont. cities
It was a good day to go shopping Tuesday, as the foggy weather on Boxing Day saw temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than average across much of northeastern Ontario.
Calgary
-
CFD responds to a 'near miss' fire caused by fireworks
A grass and brush fire set off by fireworks threatened homes in Panorama Hills Boxing Day is a reminder that residents are not allowed to ignite fireworks or pyrotechnics in Calgary without a permit.
-
Man seriously injured after being hit by the CTrain
Emergency crews say a man was seriously injured after he was hit by the CTrain in northeast Calgary Wednesday morning.
-
Two hurt in machete attack at Calgary Zoo parking lot
Two people have minor injuries and several vehicles are damaged after a male armed with a machete went on a rampage Tuesday night at the parking lot of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo family honours son’s legacy with a day of action to raise funds for cancer research
A grieving Waterloo family is finding strength through action after losing their son to a deadly form of brain cancer in the spring of 2022.
-
Rideshare driver charged with sexually assaulting teen
A rideshare driver from Guelph has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl he was driving home from school.
-
LRT train transforms into festive pop-up dance party
On the eve of Christmas Eve, festive holiday music was drowned out by the sound of electronic dance beat for a pop-up rave on the LRT.
Vancouver
-
Kevin Falcon shrugs off Conservatives, says choice is between BC United and NDP
The leader of British Columbia's official Opposition, the BC United party, says he'll make sure voters have a clear choice in the election next fall.
-
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
-
'A huge honour': B.C. high school teacher calling the shots at World Juniors
A high school teacher from Metro Vancouver is among the referees calling the shots at this year's World Junior Hockey Championships.
Edmonton
-
'It will really warm people's hearts': Edmonton students collect socks for the Bissell Centre
Edmonton students are helping the less fortunate stay warm this year as part of the "Sock it to YEG" holiday campaign.
-
Edmonton brothers keep holiday joy rolling with Caroling Cart
What started as pandemic necessity has now become a Christmas tradition for a pair of piano playing brothers in Edmonton.
-
Three family members found dead in Lac Ste Anne County
Three people in the same family are dead after crews discovered their bodies Tuesday in Lac Ste Anne County.
Windsor
-
Two suspects sought after gunpoint robbery in east Windsor
Windsor police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store in east Windsor.
-
They're twins and they tied for UWindsor's science faculty award by earning a 99% average
For the first time ever, the University of Windsor's Faculty of Science has given its award for the top academic performer of the year to two people — after they both earned a cumulative average of 99 per cent.
-
WRH seeks input on products and services at new mega hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital is asking the public for input on the products and services that should offered at the new Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital.
Regina
-
Regina mayor discusses infamous tourism campaign flop and city hall encampment in year-end interview
From the fallout of the Experience Regina campaign to the city hall tent encampment and the disbanding of the REAL board of directors, there was plenty to talk about in the City of Regina in 2023.
-
Sask. Kwanza celebration pays tribute to legendary Roughrider George Reed
The Saskatchewan African Cultural Heritage Museum (SACHM) annually holds a celebration for Kwanza. In 2023, the organization wanted to use the event to highlight the life and legacy of the late Saskatchewan Roughrider, George Reed.
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
Ottawa
-
Impaired driving charges laid against driver in four-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east-end
A 23-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on impaired driving charges in connection with a four-vehicle collision at a major intersection in Ottawa's east-end last week.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kanata robbery and assault
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted a store employee at a business in the south-end of Kanata earlier this month.
-
Ottawa cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets after CTV story airs
The story of a 21-year-old Ottawa woman whose lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis touched the heart of a stranger.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. bingo hall 'overtly' tried to undermine newly-formed union: Labour Board
A Saskatoon bingo hall “completely and overtly disregarded” its obligations when negotiating with a recently-formed union, the provincial labour board has found.
-
Saskatoon major crime unit investigating after dead body found in west industrial area
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday.
-
Premier Moe says it's 'unfortunate' for Saskatchewan to break federal emissions law
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe once said a fundamental pillar of Canadian democracy is the rule of law. His province is now prepared to break it.