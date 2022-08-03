Algae causing 'earthy' taste in drinking water, says Pointe-Claire

Residents of Pointe-Claire may have noticed a strange taste in their drinking water lately, but the city says there's nothing to worry about.

According to a notice shared on the Pointe-Claire website, the "earthy" taste and odour stem from algae growth.

"An appropriate treatment is used to eliminate algae from the drinking water, but an earthy taste can persist until the water circulating in the system has been renewed," the notice reads.

Drinking the water doesn't pose a health risk, the city assured.

It is important to note that the current situation does not present any danger to your health. pic.twitter.com/tGtwO793iB — Pointe-Claire (@Pointe_Claire) August 3, 2022

Storing pitchers of water in the fridge is recommended to diminish the taste and smell.

Algae growth peaks during the warmer months, often during summer and fall.