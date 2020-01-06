MONTREAL -- Young hockey superstar, Alexis Lafrenière, returned to Montreal from the Czech Republic on Monday evening after helping team Canada win the World Junior Championship.

"I'm feeling good. It's been a wild couple of hours. It's fun to be back in Montreal--be back home, and I'll enjoy a little bit of rest for sure," he said.

The crowds were animated in Europe, Lafreniere said. He was happy to have lived the experience with his teammates and to have brought Canada the win.

Canada beat Russia on Sunday, 4-3, in the final.

The 18-year-old is eligible for the 2020 NHL draft, and pundits predict he will be selected early, even first, but Lafreniere isn't fazed.

"[The draft] isn't my first priority," he said. "I have to finish my season with Rimouski and try to win a championship so that's the first thing on my mind."