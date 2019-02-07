

Judge Francois Huot wrote 246 pages in his sentence on Alexandre Bissonnette, who committed mass murder at a Quebec City mosque on Jan. 17, 2017.

Bissonnette, the Quebec City man who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six more counts of attempted murder on the eve of his trial in April, is facing a possible 150 years behind bars.

He was originally supposed to be sentenced in October, but the judge asked for more time, saying he needed additional information from the Crown and defence.

The Crown has asked that Bissonnette serve six consecutive life sentences, totalling 150 years, while the defence has asked for him to serve the sentences concurrently and be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Judges have had the discretion of choosing consecutive or concurrent sentences for mass killers since 2011.

Bissonnette's lawyers have said that if he gets consecutive sentences they will launch a constitutional challenge, claiming it would be inhumane.

On Jan. 17, 2017 Bissonnette entered the Quebec City mosque and opened fire. In addition to the six people killed, several more suffered grave injuries as he fired 48 bullets.

On the same week as the second anniversary of the shooting, Premier Francois Legault sparked outrage when he said there was no need for an anti-Islamophobia day in Quebec, claiming it was not a problem in the province. He later clarified, saying that while Islamophobia exists, it is not a part of Quebec’s culture.

Alexandre Bissonnette will be sentenced today. He faces up to 150 years in prison for the murders of six men at a Quebec City mosque two years ago. The courtroom is filling up. His parents are in the front row; the high school teacher who testified in defence is behind them. — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) February 8, 2019

Judge describes Jan. 29, 2017 - the night of the mosque shooting - as a date that will be "written in blood" in Quebec City, in the province, and in the country. #AlexandreBissonnette — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) February 8, 2019