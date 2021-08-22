SAINT-BLAISE-DE-RICHELIEU, QUE. -- A possibly inebriated driver lost his life after losing control of his vehicle, hitting more than 10 vehicles and crashing into a hydro pole Saturday night in Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, in Montérégie, about 45 minutes south of Montreal.

Police were notified around 8 p.m. of a car crash on Route 223.

"We are talking about a driver who was driving northbound. He lost control of his vehicle and collided with several vehicles parked on the side of the road and in a private driveway. We're talking about 10 vehicles that were damaged," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The man's destructive journey finally ended when he hit a Hydro-Quebec pole.

"The police had to use the jaws of life to get him out of the vehicle and then resuscitation maneuvers were initiated," said Bibeau.

The man was in critical condition when he was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

The victim is a 34-year-old man from Saint-Cyprien-de-Napierville.

"In all likelihood, alcohol and speed may have contributed to this fatal collision," said the SQ spokesperson.

No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.