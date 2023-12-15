MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Alcohol a factor after car crashes through fence, hits tree

    Montreal police (SPVM) say they have reason to believe alcohol was a factor in an overnight crash on Queen Mary Road in the west end Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

    Officers say around midnight Friday, a 42-year-old driver hit a vehicle at the corner of Queen Mary and Victoria Avenue before speeding away.

    The driver then lost control of the car a few blocks later at Cedar Crescent.

    The vehicle went crashing through a fence before hitting a tree.

    Police say the driver was the only person in the car and is being treated in hospital.

    An investigation is still underway, and no charges have been laid.

