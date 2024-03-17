MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Airbus workers at Mirabel reject latest company offer, give union strike mandate

    The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Mirabel, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Mirabel, Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A union representing Airbus Canada workers at a plant in Mirabel, Que., where the company assembles A220 jets, says employees have overwhelmingly rejected the firm's latest offer.

    The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a news release saying of the approximately 82 per cent of Local 712 members who voted on the proposal, 99.6 per cent followed the negotiating committee's recommendation and voted against it.

    The union says a subsequent strike vote was supported by 98.9 per cent of members who were present, which it says means the negotiating committee now has the power to call a general strike if Airbus doesn't respond more openly to workers' demands.

    Spokesman Eric Rancour says in the release that members were insulted that the proposed wage increases did not even compensate for inflation.

    The union says shift and assignment bonuses, vacations, work schedules, job security and pensions are other top issues in negotiations.

    It says both sides will return to the negotiating table on Monday morning.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News