Airbus workers at Mirabel reject latest company offer, give union strike mandate

A union representing Airbus Canada workers at a plant in Mirabel, Que., where the company assembles A220 jets, says employees have overwhelmingly rejected the firm's latest offer.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers issued a news release saying of the approximately 82 per cent of Local 712 members who voted on the proposal, 99.6 per cent followed the negotiating committee's recommendation and voted against it.

The union says a subsequent strike vote was supported by 98.9 per cent of members who were present, which it says means the negotiating committee now has the power to call a general strike if Airbus doesn't respond more openly to workers' demands.

Spokesman Eric Rancour says in the release that members were insulted that the proposed wage increases did not even compensate for inflation.

The union says shift and assignment bonuses, vacations, work schedules, job security and pensions are other top issues in negotiations.

It says both sides will return to the negotiating table on Monday morning.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 17, 2024.