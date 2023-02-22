Airbus creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it ramps up A220 production

The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility Monday, January 14, 2019 in Mirabel, Que. Airbus says it is creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it looks to increase A220 aircraft production. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Airbus A220 assembly line is seen at the company's facility Monday, January 14, 2019 in Mirabel, Que. Airbus says it is creating 500 new jobs in Canada this year as it looks to increase A220 aircraft production. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Opinion

Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?

While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon