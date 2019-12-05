MONTREAL -- Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Airbnb rental in a San Francisco suburb left five dead.

The company says it's banning "open invite" parties at all of its accommodations.

Airbnb says boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

The San Francisco-based company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

The company says the policy does not impact parties that are authorized by hosts and convened respectfully by guests -- instead, it's aimed at the small number of guests who act irresponsibly and those rare hosts whose homes become persistent neighbourhood nuisances.

Airbnb says it's in the process of identifying listings globally that may be violating the party house ban, including accommodations in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, London and Montreal.

The company says it's asking hosts to update their listings to comply with the "open invite" ban.

Airbnb is also issuing new guest behaviour rules.

In early 2020, guests will get a warning for one instance of excessive noise, unauthorized guests, unauthorized parking, unauthorized smoking or excessive messiness reported by a host or a neighbour.

Further violations will result in account suspension or removal.

An Old Port resident in July told CTV News he was losing sleep because of loud parties hosted at a luxury Airbnb next door. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example.

The city of Montreal recently mandated that property owners who rent their homes for fewer than 31 consecutive days purchase a permit. Tenants or condo owners need permission from their owners or condo associations before renting their unit. Revenue Quebec has also implemented a 3.5 per cent accommodation tax on such rentals.

