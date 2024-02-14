MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants called to vote a third time

    An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz An Air Transat plane is seen as an Air Canada plane lands at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, May 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants in Montreal and Toronto will once again be asked to vote, this time on a recommendation from the mediators involved in the case, and not on a tentative agreement.

    They do not intend to strike.

    These flight attendants, based in Montreal and Toronto, are members of a local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated to the FTQ.

    A first agreement in principle to renew their collective agreement was reached in mid-December, when a strike was threatened for early January. But the members rejected it by 98.1 per cent. No strike was called.

    The parties returned to the negotiating table in early January.

    A second agreement in principle was reached on Jan. 7. It was again rejected, this time by 81.9 per cent.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2024.

