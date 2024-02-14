Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants called to vote a third time

Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants in Montreal and Toronto will once again be asked to vote, this time on a recommendation from the mediators involved in the case, and not on a tentative agreement.

They do not intend to strike.

These flight attendants, based in Montreal and Toronto, are members of a local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated to the FTQ.

A first agreement in principle to renew their collective agreement was reached in mid-December, when a strike was threatened for early January. But the members rejected it by 98.1 per cent. No strike was called.

The parties returned to the negotiating table in early January.

A second agreement in principle was reached on Jan. 7. It was again rejected, this time by 81.9 per cent.



