Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative deal for a second time

    The union representing 2,100 Air Transat flight attendants has rejected a tentative agreement for the second time this year.

    Some 82 per cent of the votes cast were opposed to the would-be deal, which the Canadian Union of Public Employees had reached with the airline in early January.

    Compensation for hours worked before landing and after takeoff remained a key sticking point, the union said.

    Flight attendants also voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new strike mandate, which will remain in effect until April 1.

    The union, which rejected the first tentative agreement on Jan. 2, said the parties will return to the negotiating table quickly.

    Neither party has issued a strike or lockout notice, Air Transat said.

    The now-scuttled second deal included "significant improvements to the work contract as well as generous and competitive salary increases," said airline spokeswoman Andrean Gagne in an emailed statement.

    "We are disappointed it was rejected for a second time. We are returning to the bargaining table and our objective remains to find a mutually satisfactory agreement as soon as possible," said chief communications officer Julie Lamontagne.

    Flight crews at the Montreal-based carrier, which is owned by tour operator Transat, first voted for a strike mandate by more than 99 per cent in November after their contract expired in the fall of 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.

