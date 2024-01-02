MONTREAL
    • Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal

    Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier. Air Transat aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.

    The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the 2,100 flight attendants at the airline, says more than 98 per cent of workers voted against the tentative contract reached Dec. 14.

    The union says it will be back at the bargaining table with Transat later this week.

    In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract cannot be reached.

    But CUPE says there is currently no timetable for a strike.

    The collective agreement for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024. 

