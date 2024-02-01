Air Transat flight attendants reject new tentative agreement

For the second time, Air Transat flight attendants have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer to renew their collective agreement.

The negotiations affect some 2,100 flight attendants based at the Montreal and Toronto airports, who are members of a local of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) affiliated to the FTQ.

CUPE reported Thursday that 81.9 per cent of its members voted against the tentative agreement reached on Jan. 7 and that voter turnout was high, at 88.7 per cent.

At the same time, 94.6 per cent of union members voted in favour of another strike mandate. No date has yet been set for the strike; the mandate is valid until April 1.

The union members had already rejected an initial agreement in principle reached at the end of last year when they threatened to strike on Jan. 3. The strike was never called.

The parties returned to the negotiating table and reached a second agreement in principle on Jan. 7 without a strike being called. The union now wishes to return "quickly" to the bargaining table with the employer.

The dispute remains over compensation for hours worked on the ground, before take-offs and after landings. The union also wants to negotiate better on-board manning clauses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2024.