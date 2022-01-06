Air Canada announced Wednesday it will suspend some flights to sunny destinations, from Jan. 24 to April 30, due to the pandemic.

On its website, the carrier says the suspended destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samana, Curacao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Martin/Sint Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Air Canada explains that to avoid Canadians being stranded abroad, it plans to "operate several one-way commercial flights from the affected destinations to bring people back to Canada."

The company says it will provide a full refund to travellers affected by the temporary suspension of these flights.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2022.